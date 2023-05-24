2 Strong 4 Bullies
Garfield Heights police investigate double homicide at apartment complex

2 males shot and killed Tuesday.
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old Cleveland man and a 23-year-old Garfield Heights man were shot to death outside an apartment complex Tuesday evening.

Garfield Heights police responded to the 12000 block of Valley Lane Dr. around 6 p.m.

When they responded, both victims were found unresponsive in the parking lot, said police.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, Rayshawn Smith, of Garfield Heights, was pronounced dead at the scene and Walter Jackson, of Cleveland, was pronounced dead at Marymount Hospital.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was called to the scene to help with the case.

