Guardians hammered at home again

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech delivers during the first inning of a...
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)(Phil Long | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s hardly home sweet home for the Guardians, who were routed 6-0 by Chicago Wednesday afternoon and lost twice in the 3-game series.

Cleveland drops to 21-28 overall and 10-14 at home.

Michael Kopech was brilliant for the White Sox, allowing just 2 hits in 7 innings. He fanned 9 and walked only one.

Cal Quantrill took the loss; he was tagged for 6 runs in the first 4 innings, including five in the fourth.

The homestand continues Friday with a 3-game series against St. Louis.

