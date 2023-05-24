Guardians hammered at home again

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s hardly home sweet home for the Guardians, who were routed 6-0 by Chicago Wednesday afternoon and lost twice in the 3-game series.

Cleveland drops to 21-28 overall and 10-14 at home.

Michael Kopech was brilliant for the White Sox, allowing just 2 hits in 7 innings. He fanned 9 and walked only one.

Michael Kopech's 5Ks thru 2. ⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/L41KQzftv4 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 24, 2023

Cal Quantrill took the loss; he was tagged for 6 runs in the first 4 innings, including five in the fourth.

The homestand continues Friday with a 3-game series against St. Louis.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.