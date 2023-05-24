2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘He didn’t win...I’m still alive’: Paralyzed woman stuffed in tote found by Cleveland police

Dalontay Edmond-Geiger Sr. was charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, felonious assault and evidence tampering
By Sia Nyorkor
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The woman Cleveland Police found stuffed in a plastic container with the lid sealed is out of a coma and fighting to live.

However, her family said she’ll need help.

19 News spoke with one of the woman’s family members, but she declined to go on camera citing security reasons. She said the woman is a “fighter” and is talking, despite the torture she endured: “he didn’t win because I’m still alive.”

On May 2, while investigating a report of a possible violent assault that happened at a home in the city’s West Boulevard neighborhood, Cleveland Police said a 60-year-old woman was found “stuffed and folded into a small, black tote.”

The woman, who police said was also stabbed and beaten, was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for life-threatening injuries. Her name was not released.

The suspect, Dalontay Edmond-Geiger Sr., was taken into custody at the scene and is charged with several felonies; including, attempted murder.

Edmond-Geiger Sr. pleaded not guilty to those charges last week and gave the presiding Cleveland Municipal Court judge the middle finger during his arraignment hearing after she increased his bond.

Dalontay Edmond-Geiger
Dalontay Edmond-Geiger(Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)

The victim’s relative tells 19 News that the woman was in a coma, her back and spine were broken and that she’s paralyzed.

While investigating a report of a possible violent assault that happened at a home in the city’s West Boulevard neighborhood, Cleveland police said a woman was found “stuffed and folded into a small, black tote.”(Source: WOIO)

According to the police report, officers were first alerted to the crime scene at the home in the 3100 block of W. 97th Street around 3:30 p.m. on May 2.

Edmond-Geiger Sr. allowed officers to search the basement of the home after a 30-minute delay.

Police returned to the home just after midnight on May 3, which is when Edmond-Geiger Sr. allegedly admitted there was someone on the porch and stuffed inside the tote.

WARNING: The video below contains graphic details. Viewer discretion is advised.

Court officials ordered Edmond-Geiger to be held on a $750,000 bond.

His next court appearance is scheduled for May 30 in Cleveland Municipal Court.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

