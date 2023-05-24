Independence water main break at Pleasant Valley Road closes 2 I-77 ramps
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A water main break in a main road in Independence has closed two highway ramps since Tuesday morning.
A major water main break on Pleasant Valley Road between Brecksville Road and the Seven Hills city border has closed the northbound and southbound ramps onto I-77 at Pleasant Valley, officials say.
Independence police say they are hoping to have some lanes open by 5 a.m. Wednesday.
