Independence water main break at Pleasant Valley Road closes 2 I-77 ramps

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A water main break in a main road in Independence has closed two highway ramps since Tuesday morning.

A major water main break on Pleasant Valley Road between Brecksville Road and the Seven Hills city border has closed the northbound and southbound ramps onto I-77 at Pleasant Valley, officials say.

Independence police say they are hoping to have some lanes open by 5 a.m. Wednesday.

