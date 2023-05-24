2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

‘It was a unique situation’: Green firefighters on domesticated squirrel rescue

Cricket the squirrel
Cricket the squirrel((Source: Green firefighters))
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A domesticated squirrel named Cricket got stuck in a tree more than 60 feet in the air Tuesday evening and Green firefighters came to the rescue.

“It may sound normal that a squirrel would be in a tree, but Cricket was on a leash and it became wrapped around a branch to the point where he became entangled and could not move,” posted Green firefighters on Facebook.

Firefighters said Cricket’s rescue was a unique situation and not part of their normal response.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Driver accused of killing man in Green, now facing additional charges
Passenger dies in Richland County accident
Bradley Gillespie, James Lee
1 escaped Ohio prison inmate captured in KY; 2nd remains on the loose
The city of Akron is implementing speed tables to combat speeding in Akron neighborhoods.
Akron implementing speed tables in 2023 traffic calming program