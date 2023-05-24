‘It was a unique situation’: Green firefighters on domesticated squirrel rescue
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A domesticated squirrel named Cricket got stuck in a tree more than 60 feet in the air Tuesday evening and Green firefighters came to the rescue.
“It may sound normal that a squirrel would be in a tree, but Cricket was on a leash and it became wrapped around a branch to the point where he became entangled and could not move,” posted Green firefighters on Facebook.
Firefighters said Cricket’s rescue was a unique situation and not part of their normal response.
