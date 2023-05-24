CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of driving in a stolen car to the Avon Walmart where he tried to use a stolen credit card is wanted, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police said the suspect arrived at 35901 Chester Rd. in the victim’s stolen gray 2022 Nissan Versa on May 5

The suspect then tried to use a stolen credit card while in the store, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Detective Unit:

Man drives to Walmart in stolen car, tries to use stolen credit card, Cleveland Police say (Cleveland Police First District)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this grand theft of a motor vehicle or misuse of a credit card, call First District Det. DeJesus at 216-623-2519 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-127253 with your tips.

