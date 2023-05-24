2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man drives to Walmart in stolen car, tries to use stolen credit card, Cleveland Police say

Man drives to Walmart in stolen car, tries to use stolen credit card, Cleveland Police say
Man drives to Walmart in stolen car, tries to use stolen credit card, Cleveland Police say(Cleveland Police First District)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of driving in a stolen car to the Avon Walmart where he tried to use a stolen credit card is wanted, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police said the suspect arrived at 35901 Chester Rd. in the victim’s stolen gray 2022 Nissan Versa on May 5

The suspect then tried to use a stolen credit card while in the store, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Detective Unit:

Man drives to Walmart in stolen car, tries to use stolen credit card, Cleveland Police say
Man drives to Walmart in stolen car, tries to use stolen credit card, Cleveland Police say(Cleveland Police First District)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this grand theft of a motor vehicle or misuse of a credit card, call First District Det. DeJesus at 216-623-2519 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-127253 with your tips.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Spendy shoppers use stolen credit card at Cleveland Target, police say
Spendy shoppers use stolen credit card at Cleveland Target, police say
Audreona Barnes (Source; Family)
Cleveland man guilty of killing girlfriend, leaving body on balcony
7-year-old shot
7-year-old girl shot by younger brother on Cleveland’s East Side, police say
Akron porch pirate steals Amazon package, police say
Akron porch pirate steals Amazon package, police say