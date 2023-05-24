2 Strong 4 Bullies
Missing 57-year-old Cleveland man last seen May 10

Samuel Stubbs
Samuel Stubbs(Cleveland Police First District)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 57-year-old Samuel Stubbs.

He was last seen on West 122nd Street and Linnet Avenue on May 10, according to police.

Stubbs was described by police as 6′2″ tall, 215 pounds, with gray hair, brown eyes, and a prosthetic leg.

If you see Stubbs or know where he may be, call Cleveland Divivision of Police First District Det. Reddy at 216-623-5118 or police dispatch at 216-621-1234.

