2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio training center prepares law enforcement for possibility of active shooter

By Chris Frye
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There was a time, pre-coronavirus, even before the year 2000, when schools were considered a safe haven for students and teachers.

But in today’s world, gun violence has found its way into those spaces.

School shootings have become the norm in our society.

For every incident, school districts and law enforcement are constantly looking for ways to minimize or eliminate the threat.

No one wants to be involved in an active shooter event, but the Public Safety Training Center on the Cuyahoga Community College campus in Parma Heights is helping to train first responders on how to handle such incidents.

Safety Director Steve Hammett said the state-of-the-art training facility has tools available for first responders to be at their most prepared and efficient if an active shooter event happens here in Northeast Ohio.

“We’ve been able to provide agencies with the most realistic dynamic simulation training in the area. It’s 21st-century training. The technology is amazing, is constantly evolving,” Hammett said.

That evolution includes police responding to the threat, immediately.

“Years ago, it was show up, take a perimeter position, and perhaps call-in Special Weapons and weapons and tactical teams,” Hammett said. “Now you respond, you’re trained and prepared to go in and save lives.”

The crown jewels of the training facility are a five-screen simulator and virtual reality.

Both have over 200 scenarios where trainees have to make split-second decision on certain scenarios, either as an individual or as a team.

Tri-C Police Chief Clayton Harris oversees the training center and says because of the evolution in crime, adjustments and additions to the simulators are made often.

“Paying attention to what’s happening across the nation and then working on how to build that Lesson plan and then providing that Lesson plan to all of our instructors and then allowing them to use that in our training that we do here today,” Harris said.

The training is precise. Even if mistakes are made on the premises, officers are critiqued and the training continues until it’s done right.

“It’s evaluated by the officer in charge of the training officer, and usually we go through an evaluation form, a checklist, and if we see there’s some areas that probably need to be worked on corrected, then that officer is pulled off. Sometimes the entire team,” Harris said.

Harris said he wants every trainee to be confident and unwavering when leaving the Safety Training Center.

Especially if the day comes when lives have to be saved in an active shooter incident.

“We want the officer to lead out of here on a positive note. That he can do the job and can do it effectively,” Harris said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Carina Abate, a Twinsburg girl, is recovering after she was once overwhelmed with anxiety.
Mental Health: A pandemic among Ohio kids and beyond
James Woods, a beloved student and track star, took his life just days before Thanksgiving,...
Remembering James Woods: Streetsboro sextortion victim honored during graduation ceremony
Remembering James Woods: Streetsboro sextortion victim honored during graduation ceremony
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: East Cleveland chases end in crashes, but officers don't stop to help