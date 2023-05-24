2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Turning much cooler this afternoon; wind picking up

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:45 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong cold is tracking through the area today. There is a small chance of a shower inland, but most will stay dry with this system. A blast of colder air building in will cause temperatures to actually fall this afternoon behind the front. A strong north wind will gust over 30 mph at times. A blustery and cool evening ahead. Temperatures fall into the 40s overnight. The heart of this chilly air mass is in place tomorrow. Temperatures may not get out of the 50s for some towns. A northeast wind will gust over 30 mph at times during the afternoon. A few towns will dip into the 30s later Thursday night. It’ll be a slow warming trend into the Memorial Day Weekend. The overall forecast remains dry.

