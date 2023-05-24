OTAs officially underway for the Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns kicked off day two of OTA’s in Berea. It was the first practice open to the media.

A first look at Za’Darius Smith in a #Browns uniform pic.twitter.com/1RunOLi7v7 — Baillie Burmaster (@baillie_burm) May 24, 2023

Notable players who were not at the voluntary OTA’s included: Nick Chubb, Joel Bitonio, David Njoku, and Myles Garrett.

It was the first time defensive newcomers like safety Juan Thornhill and defensive end Za’Darius Smith took the field in a Browns uniform.

A little friendly competition between Z and Obo #Browns pic.twitter.com/moEcHSsFoX — Baillie Burmaster (@baillie_burm) May 24, 2023

The team participated in 11-on-11 where Deshaun Watson connected with different receivers like Marquise Goodwin and Cedric Tillman.

DTR going through mental reps while Deshaun Watson connects with Jordan Akins #Browns pic.twitter.com/eXCgIQxLgj — Baillie Burmaster (@baillie_burm) May 24, 2023

OTA’s began on May 23 and will resume until mandatory minicamp on June 6-8.

