OTAs officially underway for the Browns

The latest news from Berea
Browns Defense
Browns Defense(WOIO)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns kicked off day two of OTA’s in Berea. It was the first practice open to the media.

Notable players who were not at the voluntary OTA’s included: Nick Chubb, Joel Bitonio, David Njoku, and Myles Garrett.

It was the first time defensive newcomers like safety Juan Thornhill and defensive end Za’Darius Smith took the field in a Browns uniform.

The team participated in 11-on-11 where Deshaun Watson connected with different receivers like Marquise Goodwin and Cedric Tillman.

OTA’s began on May 23 and will resume until mandatory minicamp on June 6-8.

