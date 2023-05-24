2 Strong 4 Bullies
Over 175 veterans roll through Cleveland on road to Washington D.C.

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 175 of our nation’s veterans rolled into Cleveland the week as part of an annual event to show gratitude and respect.

VetsRoll is a four-day trip that occurs every May preceding Memorial Day weekend.

Through the organization, nearly 200 veterans and “Rosie-the-riveters” are taken to Washington D.C. to show respect and gratitude for their time served.

During the trip, stops are made throughout the states with people coming out to give them a hero’s welcome.

This week, the vets made a stop at Brown’s stadium right here in Cleveland.

The trip is completely free to veterans and “Rosies” in active duty by 12/31/63 who were honorably discharged.

