Painesville railroad crossings remain closed as Norfolk Southern works on crossings

Norfolk Southern railroad closures will continue into Thursday in Painesville as work continues...
Norfolk Southern railroad closures will continue into Thursday in Painesville as work continues on railroad crossings.(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Norfolk Southern railroad closures will continue into Thursday in Painesville as work continues on railroad crossings.

City officials say the route 20 Mentor Avenue crossing is behind schedule and will remain closed through Thursday.

The Liberty Street and Chestnut Street crossings are on schedule to be completed on Wednesday, officials say.

All crossings will reopen once crews have cleared the crossing.

