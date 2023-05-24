2 Strong 4 Bullies
Passenger dies in Richland County accident

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 57-year-old man died early Wednesday when the car he was riding in overturned and he was thrown from the vehicle, said Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers.

The accident happened just before 1 a.m. on State Route 603 near Gladden Road in Mansfield.

Troopers said the driver traveled off the right side of the road, before overturning.

Kevin Hootman, of Butler, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 32-year-old Mansfield man, is being treated at Ohio Health Mansfield with non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

