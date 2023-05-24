Remembering James Woods: Streetsboro sextortion victim honored during graduation ceremony

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - An emotional graduation ceremony took place Tuesday evening for Streetsboro High School students and the family of James Woods.

A special recognition for the 17-year-old was held during commencements.

James Woods, a beloved student and track star, took his life just days before Thanksgiving, after he fell victim to a sextortion scheme.

James Woods ((Source: Streetsboro Schools))

His parents, Tim and Tamia Woods, have turned their pain into passion. The couple set up the “Do it For James Foundation.”

Their mission is to educate and warn others about the dangers of social media.

The Woods’ have spoken to thousands of students and their parents about the issue.

They are also working with Internet Crimes Against Children officials.

To date, the Woods’ have handed out more than 10,000 sextortion tip cards detailing precautionary signs for victims.

