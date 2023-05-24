Spendy shoppers use stolen credit card at Cleveland Target, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man and woman accused of using a stolen credit card at Target are wanted, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects.

The duo made a $560 purchase at 3100 West 117th St. store at 5:15 p.m. on May 14, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the duo shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Detective Unit:

If you recognize them or have any other information on this theft and misuse of a credit card, call First District Det. Gessino at 216-623-2541 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-138336 with your tips.

