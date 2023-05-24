Supporters take to Akron streets with Justice for Jayland Walker march

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Justice for Jayland Walker march is taking place Wednesday afternoon in Akron.

The Walker family and its legal team will be holding a press conference immediately following.

In April, a special grand jury selected voted against indicting the eight Akron officers involved in the 2022 deadly shooting of Walker, who was unarmed.

The officers shot and killed Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, on June 27, 2022 after an attempted traffic stop that led to a police chase. More than 90 rounds were fired.

According to a news release, those attending the march will include:

• Pamela and Jada Walker, Jayland Walker’s mother and sister

• Sabrina Foster, the mother of Glenn Foster, Jr., a former New Orleans Saints player who died while in the custody of the Pickens County Sheriff’s Department

• Tiffany Rachal, the mother of Jalen Randle, a 29-year-old Black man killed by Houston police

• Marquetta Williams, the wife of James Williams, a 46-year-old Black man killed by Canton police

• Michael Brown, Sr., the father of Michael Brown, Jr., a 18-year-old Black man killed by Ferguson, Missouri police

• Reverend Aaron Phillips, Cleveland Clergy Coalition

Social justice groups such as Freedom Bloc, Building Bridges for Community Unity and Progress, The Andrew Joseph Foundation, The Oscar Grant Foundation, Akron NAACP and Akron Urban League are also set to participate.

