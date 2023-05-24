Twinsburg Schools to cut over 40 jobs due to $2.1M budget deficit

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - There are just over 4,100 students in the Twinsburg school system.

Educating them takes millions of dollars, but the district is facing a financial shortfall.

The budget, according to the district, can not sustain the current number of staff.

It’s forcing them to cut jobs, including teachers, to make up for a $2.1 million deficit.

Parents and grandparents in the South East Cleveland suburb are concerned about the layoffs and other staff reductions that the system has to deal with.

By state law, the school district has to balance its budget.

Because of the multi-million dollar deficit, Twinsburg Schools have to cut 43 positions overall, including:

19 certified teachers

19.5 support staff

1.5 central staff

3 administrative staff

Class size is expected to increase as a result.

