2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Twinsburg Schools to cut over 40 jobs due to $2.1M budget deficit

Twinsburg High School (Source: Twinsburg City School District)
Twinsburg High School (Source: Twinsburg City School District)(Twinsburg City School District)
By Harry Boomer
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - There are just over 4,100 students in the Twinsburg school system.

Educating them takes millions of dollars, but the district is facing a financial shortfall.

The budget, according to the district, can not sustain the current number of staff.

It’s forcing them to cut jobs, including teachers, to make up for a $2.1 million deficit.

Parents and grandparents in the South East Cleveland suburb are concerned about the layoffs and other staff reductions that the system has to deal with.

By state law, the school district has to balance its budget.

Because of the multi-million dollar deficit, Twinsburg Schools have to cut 43 positions overall, including:

  • 19 certified teachers
  • 19.5 support staff
  • 1.5 central staff
  • 3 administrative staff

Class size is expected to increase as a result.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

‘Epidemic of missing children’: 35 Ohio kids recovered in US Marshals operation
7-year-old shot
7-year-old girl shot on Cleveland’s East Side
Marcus Henry, Essie Mae Henry
Charges dropped against South Euclid man accused of beating 91-year-old mom to death
Bethany Scasney
Missing 22-year-old Parma woman found safe