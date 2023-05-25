1 dead after shooting in Cleveland’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was killed in Cleveland’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood early Thursday morning.
Police say they responded to a shooting at East 116th Street and Harvard Avenue.
The 42-year-old man was transported to University Hospital Medical Center, officials say.
The victim was pronounced dead at University Hospital.
