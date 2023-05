CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A two-car accident in I-90 West closed the entrance ramp at East 140st Street early Thursday.

Police say both cars caught on fire in the accident.

I-90W is closed at E140th due to MVA pic.twitter.com/AtVFwM1uuG — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) May 25, 2023

Cleveland EMS confirmed a 42-year-old man was transported to University Hospital Medical Center in serious condition.

The scene was cleared by 5:30 a.m..

