Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash

Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Fans of Budweiser can enjoy a rebate on several products this month, including over Memorial Day weekend.

Anheuser-Busch customers can get up to $15 back with the purchase of a 15-pack or larger amount of Budweiser, Bud Light, Budweiser Select, or Budweiser Select 55.

The company said the offer is good until May 31. Fans will be paid via a digital prepaid card after redeeming the rebate online.

According to the promotion, customers must complete the online form, provide proof of purchase and an image of the case’s barcode to qualify for the rebate.

The offer is good for one rebate per household from now until the promotional period ends.

The promotion comes amid reports of Bud Light’s plummeting sales after the brand partnered with a transgender influencer.

Earlier this month, Bud Light’s parent company said it would triple its marketing spending in the U.S. over the summer to try to boost sales, as reported by The Associated Press.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

