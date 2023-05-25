Browns safety Juan Thornhill: ‘They brought me here to win’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Juan Thornhill brings championship experience to the Browns secondary.

And also confidence.

“I mean, they brought me here to win,” Thornhill said Wednesday, “so they brought in a great guy to help go get the football, get turnovers, get the ball back to Deshaun and the offense. So that’s what they brought me here for, just to lock up any receiver that I’m going against.”

Thornhill, 27, played the past 4 years in Kansas City, winning 2 Super Bowls.

He signed a 3-year, $21 million deal with Cleveland this offseason.

Thornhill also discussed why he chose uniform number 1, how Browns fans compare to Chiefs fans and throwing out the first pitch at a recent Guardians game.

Ok, the Guardians should sign Juan Thornhill!



pic.twitter.com/OJMYJKlgXr — Barstool Cleveland (@BS_Cleveland) May 23, 2023

