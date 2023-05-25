2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland community members demanding investment into early learning spaces

Cleveland community members hoping to get funding to help fix schools.
Cleveland community members hoping to get funding to help fix schools.(Hawaii News Now)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - PRE4CLE, a collective looking to benefit early education, has called on Cleveland City Council and the Mayor’s office to use a portion of the final wave of ARPA funds to help improve early education spaces.

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds were given out by the federal government to help cities across the United States recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. PRE4CLE is requesting $5M of those funds to help 25-30 “high-quality early learning facilities across every neighborhood in Cleveland,”.

According to PRE4CLE, “Renovations at these early learning centers will contribute to the overall revitalization within all Cleveland neighborhoods by providing safe, supportive child care options for working families close to home. By investing in the infrastructure that supports our youngest residents, Cleveland is investing in the future of the city”.

The belief is that, if there is investment in lower levels of education, it would encourage more population growth. “The key to attracting families to Cleveland and keeping young people here to start families is high-quality child care. Studies show that parents overwhelmingly want their children in safe, supportive educational environments. We know that our high-quality preschools provide excellent learning opportunities, and it’s time we make the quality of the space match the quality of the education” PRE4CLE Executive Director Katie Kelly said.

In addition to ARPA funding, PRE4CLE is looking to get state funding as well to help.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Veterans given burial ceremony
Proper burial held for 3 veterans, cremains found after years in North Olmsted City Hall closet
NEW VIDEO: Norton police continue search for road rage killer
OSHP releases body camera footage from deadly I-76 road rage incident
7-year-old Cleveland girl hospitalized after brother shoots her in head
Lake County Sheriff's Office deputies Dustin Majewski and Bucyrus Palo
Lake County deputies save life of elderly man who collapsed from heart attack