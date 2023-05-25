Cleveland Guardians wife Kara Bieber hosts walk for women to connect, feel empowered together

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - While Kara Maxine Bieber strives to inspire women to feel beautiful mentally, physically, and spiritually through her Instagram account, she has taken it one step further with a walk to help “women connect and feel empowered together.”

The idea came through an organic conversation while answering her usual Monday morning question on her Instagram stories.

These topics range from what people are excited for, anxious about, need help with, or recommendations they’d like from beauty products, local clothing companies, or events.

One of those suggestions came from a woman who wanted to see a Cleveland women’s walking club, reminiscent of City Girls Who Walk, a group that started in New York City’s Central Park and has inspired cities across the nation.

Bieber thought it was a good idea, and reposted the idea to see who else would be intrigued.

Within minutes, she received hundreds of positive responses from women in the Cleveland area who wanted to partake.

Many of the women told her “they would go because it’s so hard to make friends as an adult woman, and need some accountability partners to get outside and exercise!” Bieber shared.

Blown away by the unexpected excitement, Bieber said, “I need to listen and try to make this happen for the women in Cleveland!”

The group will gather at 5 p.m. on June 25 at Lakewood Park, located at 14532 Lake Ave.

Details on where to meet in the park will be posted on Bieber’s Instagram, @karamaxineb.

As for now, she wants to focus on this scheduled event before planning any future walks so see how impactful it is for the women who attend.

“If everyone loved it, I will try to make it into a monthly thing,” she said.

The woman who suggested the walk told Bieber that she would like keep the planning and organizing going, so stay tuned, Cleveland!

Kara married Guardians’ All-Star MVP pitcher Shane Bieber in January of this year.

She has served as an ambassador in the Cleveland community since Shane got called up to The Show in 2018.

