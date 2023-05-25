2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland man sentenced for murder of 15-year-old boy

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Cleveland man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 fatal shooting of a teenager.

On Tuesday, Aaren Washington pleaded guilty to the murder of Amir Bradley, 15.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deena Calabrese added Washington’s first possibility of parole will be after he serves 18 years in prison.

Aaren Washington
Aaren Washington((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Bradley lost his life when a bullet struck him as he walked home from a friend’s house in Cleveland in March 2020.

Bradley’s mother, Sharena Zayed, is one of Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s ten nominees on the NEW Community Police Commission.

Northeast Ohio activists, families of gun violence victims work to stop the pain

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Terrence Greene
Jury deliberating in trial for Cleveland dance teacher accused of sexually assaulting former students
A two-car accident shut down the entrance ramp to I-90 West at East 140th Street early Thursday
2 cars catch fire on I-90 at East 140th Street
One victim was left dead after a shooting in Cleveland Thursday.
1 dead after shooting in Cleveland’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood
Chase Green
Sandusky firefighter arrested for trying to steal Pokémon cards, police say