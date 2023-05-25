Cleveland man sentenced for murder of 15-year-old boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Cleveland man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 fatal shooting of a teenager.

On Tuesday, Aaren Washington pleaded guilty to the murder of Amir Bradley, 15.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deena Calabrese added Washington’s first possibility of parole will be after he serves 18 years in prison.

Aaren Washington ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Bradley lost his life when a bullet struck him as he walked home from a friend’s house in Cleveland in March 2020.

Bradley’s mother, Sharena Zayed, is one of Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s ten nominees on the NEW Community Police Commission.

