Gabby Petito’s parents get ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother

FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to her death.(Gabby Petito / Instagram)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(CNN) - A letter Brian Laundrie’s mother supposedly wrote to her son is now at the center of a civil case in Florida.

On Wednesday, attorneys for both sides argued in a Sarasota County courtroom over whether the letter is relevant in Gabby Petito’s parents’ lawsuit against the Laundries.

Petito’s parents have a copy of the letter.

The letter reportedly references to getting a shovel and burying a body, and the envelope it was in said, “burn after reading.”

The letter is undated but was recovered from Brian Laundrie’s backpack when his remains were found back in October 2021.

The Petitos are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to Gabby Petito’s death.

They said the Laundries refused to return calls or texts while she was missing.

The Laundries have argued in court filings they had no duty to the Petitos.

Brian Laundrie confessed in a notebook that he was responsible for Gabby Petitos death before he took his own life.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

