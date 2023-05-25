Lake County deputies save life of elderly man who collapsed from heart attack

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly Painesville Township man is alive thanks to the two Lake County deputies who swiftly sprang into action and performed life-saving CPR.

Sheriff Frank Leonbruno said the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Painesville Fire Department were sent to Cambridge Condominiums on Mentor Avenue in Painesville Township for a report of an unresponsive elderly man outside his home at 12:58 p.m. on May 22.

Neighbors called 9-1-1 when the man collapsed after calling out that he was having a heart attack, according to Leonbruno.

Deputies Dustin Majewski and Bucyrus Palo were on patrol in the area and first to arrive on scene.

They arrived to find the man with no pulse and immediately administered CPR, working together until he started breathing again, said Leonbruno.

The Painesville Township Fire Department then arrived and took over life-saving efforts as they took him to TriPoint Medical Center, according to Leonbruno.

Leonbruno said the shift Lieutenant later called to check on the man’s status, and was told by the nurse that he was in critical condition.

The nurse also said the attending physician wanted to speak to the Lieutenant.

Leonbruno said the doctor wanted him to know that the man would not have survived if it weren’t for the life-saving efforts of Dep. Majewski and Dep. Palo.

“Deputy Sheriffs are trained on a regular basis to administer CPR. In fact, Deputy Dustin Majewski is a CPR instructor. Watching the body cam footage from the incident I was amazed at the calm demeanor of the deputies at the scene during such a stressful situation, and how quickly they reacted,” Leonbruno shared.

This is the third time Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies have saved a life this May.

After a motorcyclist crashed and stopped breathing, a Good Samaritan performed CPR.

Dep. Bryant Matthews then took over the life-saving efforts until rescue arrived on May 19.

[ Good Samaritan saves motorcyclist with CPR after Painesville Township crash ]

Dep. Mike Reed performed the Heimlich Maneuver on a woman who was choking and unable to breathe.

[ Lake County school resource officer saves life of choking staff member ]

“We are very proud of the professionalism of Deputy Dustin Majewski and Deputy Bucyrus Palo. Excellent work!” Leonbruno stated.

Lake County Sheriff's Office Deputy Dustin Majewski (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Lake County Sheriff's Office Deputy Bucyrus Palo (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

