New Aldi coming to Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Aldi will be opening a store on the city’s West side next month.

Aldi officials said the store, located at 14651 Lorain Ave., will have their grand opening on June 8.

The first 100 customers will receive an eco-bag and gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program.

Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card during the opening weekend from June 8 through June 11.

The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

