Northeast Ohio Weather: Chill in the air today; dry spell rolls on

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A colder air mass is in place today. A strong high pressure system over eastern Canada that is building south into the Great Lakes region. Satellite indicating some high level clouds in our area. It will be a blustery day downwind of Lake Erie. Northeast winds will gust over 29 mph at times. High temperatures only around 60 degrees near the lakeshore. You’ll be in the 60s this afternoon in the Akron-Canton zone. Clear sky tonight and the wind will be decreasing. This will allow many spots to dip well in the 40s and even some temperatures in the 30s by early tomorrow morning. The remainder of the week into Memorial Day Weekend will feature dry weather and a gradual warming trend. No sign of any appreciable moisture the next several days.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.