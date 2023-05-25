2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio Weather: Chill in the air today; dry spell rolls on

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:38 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A colder air mass is in place today. A strong high pressure system over eastern Canada that is building south into the Great Lakes region. Satellite indicating some high level clouds in our area. It will be a blustery day downwind of Lake Erie. Northeast winds will gust over 29 mph at times. High temperatures only around 60 degrees near the lakeshore. You’ll be in the 60s this afternoon in the Akron-Canton zone. Clear sky tonight and the wind will be decreasing. This will allow many spots to dip well in the 40s and even some temperatures in the 30s by early tomorrow morning. The remainder of the week into Memorial Day Weekend will feature dry weather and a gradual warming trend. No sign of any appreciable moisture the next several days.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer

Latest News

19 News 7:30 - 8 p.m.
Northeast Ohio weather: Feeling like October Thursday; highs only in the 50s
19 News 5-5:30 p.m.
Northeast Ohio weather: Feeling like October Thursday; highs only in the 50s
Around 60 degrees along the lakeshore at 5:00 p.m. Lower to middle 70s in the Akron-Canton zone.
Northeast Ohio weather: Feeling like October Thursday; highs only in the 50s
19 News 5:30-6 a.m. (syncbak)
Northeast Ohio Weather: Turning much cooler this afternoon; wind picking up