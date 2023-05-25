2 Strong 4 Bullies
OSHP releases body camera footage from deadly I-76 road rage incident

By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Good Samaritans and first responders are seen trying to save George Jensen’s life in newly released body camera footage from Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The 40-year-old beloved husband and son was heading towards Akron on I-76 when a driver opened fire on him last Wednesday.

Norton Police said it was a case of road rage that quickly escalated.

Deadly case of road rage in Norton

After Jensen was shot, he lost control of his car and crashed into a cement barrier.

First responders gave him CPR before he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A week later, police said they are still following up on numerous leads but have not released any clues in who pulled the trigger.

Jensen’s family told 19 News, they want this driver off the street and held accountable.

“The best thing to do to honor Geo’s life is to do something and about the problem and the problem is guns,” Jensen’s sister said.

Beloved Akron husband, son, and brother killed in road rage shooting on I-76 in Norton

If you have any information about this incident, you can call Norton Police.

