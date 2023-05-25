2 Strong 4 Bullies
Proper burial held for 3 veterans, cremains found after years in North Olmsted City Hall closet

By Katie Tercek
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RITTMAN, Ohio (WOIO) - Three veterans were honored at laid to rest at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

Gerald Stocks (Air Force), Ervine Folley (Army), and Arthur Krell’s (Navy) cremains had been in a closet for years at North Olmsted City Hall.

“What had happened was there was a funeral home in North Olmsted that had closed its doors. They had the cremains of a number of people whose next of kin never claimed them,” said North Olmsted Mayor, Nicole Dailey Jones.

The cremains were then taken to North Olmsted City Hall where they sat sit for years.

“When we came into office last year we realized that they were still there and nothing had been done yet,” said Dailey Jones.

Dailey Jones says it took about a year to give the veterans a proper burial because of the lengthy process that happens to prove their service to the United States of America.

“Immediately we wanted to make sure to honor the veterans by giving them a proper veterans burial,” said Dailey Jones.

Kevin Kearney is the North Olmsted Service Director. He played a role in bringing these men to their final resting place.

“These are men that served our country. They should be honored here. It’s wonderful,” said Kearney.

First responders were present at the burials.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

