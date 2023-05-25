2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Right place at the right time’: Northeast Ohio heroes honored by Red Cross

By Katie Tercek
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The American Red Cross of Northeast Ohio honored Northeast Ohio heroes on Wednesday.

The local people were in the spotlight for their extraordinary efforts in the face of emergency at the 2023 Hero Awards.

Recipient Dioentz May, a Cleveland Rams player who helped in a fire rescue, said the first step to becoming a hero is: “Being at the right place at the right time.”

May was among several other heroes, including:

  • John Davis, an Amazon driver
  • Christopher Baldwin, an Uber Eats Driver
  • Coast Guard Petty Officer Nathaniel Howard
  • Cleveland Rams, semi-pro football team
  • Euclid Police Officers Trevor Thomas and George Harper

Uber Eats driver Christopher Baldwin rescued a woman from a house fire.

But Baldwin was then-recovering from a hip replacement. He knew he couldn’t rescue the occupant alone.

“Well I was making my deliveries and I see a house with smoke coming out of the attic,” he said.

“I pulled over to see if there was anybody in the house, and there was a lady in a wheelchair,” Baldwin recounted.

“[I called 911, had my mom on the phone,” he said. “A man popped out of nowhere and we got the lady out the house.

Baldwin told 19 News that man was divine intervention.

“I just think it’s the right thing anybody to do,” he said. “You see something smoking, stop.”

