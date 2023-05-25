2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sandusky firefighter arrested for trying to steal Pokémon cards, police say

Chase Green
Chase Green(Erie County Jail)
By Brian Koster
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Sandusky firefighter was arrested Friday after he allegedly tried to steal several boxes of Pokemon cards from a Walmart.

Police said 27-year-old Chase Green failed to scan three boxes of Pokemon collector cards while using a self-checkout register.

According to a Perkins Township Police report, Green was clearly seen in a security video holding packs of gum over top of the cards’ bar codes while he pretended to scan the boxes of cards and left the store without paying.

Green stated to police he thought he could scan the two items together and he didn’t look at the amount.

The total value of the boxes of Pokemon cards was $85.94.

Green was arrested and booked into the Erie County Jail.

According to Sandusky Fire Chief Mario D’Amico, Green is currently on paid administrative leave until an internal investigation can be completed.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

