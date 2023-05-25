Summer months lead to 20% increase in teen traffic deaths, officials fear 2023 could be worst season yet

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Road Safety Foundation is warning teens and parents around the country about the dangers posed on the roads between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Those 100 days are known as the “100 deadliest days” due to the fact that summer brings a 20% increase in teen traffic deaths, with an average of seven happening every day.

The National Road Safety Federation says that 2,100 teen drivers are involved in fatal crashes each year, with 30% occurring during the “100 deadliest days”.

According to the National Road Safety Foundation, this increase in teen traffic deaths is led mostly by distracted driving and lack of seatbelts. According to David Reich, Director of Public Relations for the National Road Safety Foundation, distracted driving in the form of cellphones and passengers has been on the rise.

As for the lack of seatbelt wearing, Ohio is in particular need to increase this. Data from the National Road Safety Foundation shows that only 80% of Ohio drivers are wearing their seatbelts, far below the more than 90% nationwide.

The National Road Safety Foundation believes that parents setting a precedent for good behavior on the roads could go a long way in keeping their kids safe.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.