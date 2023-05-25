2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Summer months lead to 20% increase in teen traffic deaths, officials fear 2023 could be worst season yet

By Jeff Slawson
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Road Safety Foundation is warning teens and parents around the country about the dangers posed on the roads between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Those 100 days are known as the “100 deadliest days” due to the fact that summer brings a 20% increase in teen traffic deaths, with an average of seven happening every day.

The National Road Safety Federation says that 2,100 teen drivers are involved in fatal crashes each year, with 30% occurring during the “100 deadliest days”.

According to the National Road Safety Foundation, this increase in teen traffic deaths is led mostly by distracted driving and lack of seatbelts. According to David Reich, Director of Public Relations for the National Road Safety Foundation, distracted driving in the form of cellphones and passengers has been on the rise.

As for the lack of seatbelt wearing, Ohio is in particular need to increase this. Data from the National Road Safety Foundation shows that only 80% of Ohio drivers are wearing their seatbelts, far below the more than 90% nationwide.

The National Road Safety Foundation believes that parents setting a precedent for good behavior on the roads could go a long way in keeping their kids safe.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Cleveland community members hoping to get funding to help fix schools.
Cleveland community members demanding investment into early learning spaces
Veterans given burial ceremony
Proper burial held for 3 veterans, cremains found after years in North Olmsted City Hall closet
NEW VIDEO: Norton police continue search for road rage killer
OSHP releases body camera footage from deadly I-76 road rage incident
7-year-old Cleveland girl hospitalized after brother shoots her in head