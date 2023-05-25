2 Strong 4 Bullies
Wanted: Cleveland man accused of attempted murder for road rage incident

Deon Kilgore is accused of firing a gun at another car in a road rage incident in Cleveland....
Deon Kilgore is accused of firing a gun at another car in a road rage incident in Cleveland. One person was hit in the back by the shots.(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted features a Cleveland man wanted for attempted murder because of his role in a January 2023 road rage incident.

According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Deon Kilgore was a passenger in a car on Superior Avenue near E. 109th, when the driver of the car he was in, forced another driver off the road and onto the sidewalk.

Kilgore is then accused of hanging out of the passenger window and shooting at the other car multiple times.

A passenger in the backseat of that car was shot in the back.

Kilgore is considered a repeat violent offender because of an aggravated robbery felony conviction in 2012.

He is facing the following charges in Cuyahoga County;

  • Attempted Murder (Firearm Specs) x3
  • Felonious Assault (Firearm Specs) x4
  • Discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises (Firearm Specs)
  • Having Weapons under Disability

Kilgore is 5′11″ and 170 pounds and was last known to be staying in the 10600 block of St. Clair Ave.

Anyone with information on Kilgore’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

