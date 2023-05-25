Wanted: Cleveland man who hid cocaine in his body is on the run

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted features a Cleveland man wanted for multiple felonies, one of which was for hiding cocaine in his body.

According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Juaquin Sanchez was pulled over by Parma police in February of 2021.

The report states in the car with Sanchez was a loaded gun, meth, fentanyl, cocaine, multiple cell phones and cash.

While being booked in the Parma jail, it was discovered Sanchez was also hiding cocaine inside his body.

Because of a prior felony conviction, Sanchez is not allowed to be in possession of a gun.

Part of his probation was to wear an ankle bracelet GPS monitor, which he cut off in February of this year.

Sanchez faces the following charges;

Carrying Concealed Weapon

Attempted Prohibition of Conveyance of Certain Items

Trafficking of Drugs (Firearm Specs) x5

Drug Possession (Firearm Specs) x5

Drug Possession

Possession of Criminal Tools

He is described as being 5′9″ and approximately 140 pounds, and was last known to be staying in the 3300 block of Meyer Avenue in Cleveland.

Anyone with information on Sanchez’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

