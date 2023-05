CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was struck by a car on the city’s East side Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before noon in the area of E. 91st Street and Superior Avenue.

This is in the city’s Hough neighborhood.

After the accident, police said the driver fled the scene.

