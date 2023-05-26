2 men shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police say
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a double shooting on Cleveland’s East Side.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia confirmed the shooting happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of E. 147th Street, in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.
Officials said EMS transported a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper thigh and a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the calf.
EMS transported both to University Hospitals in stable condition.
Their current condition is unknown.
Officials confirmed this is an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.