2 men shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police say

Cleveland Police cars parked at First District.
Cleveland Police cars parked at First District.(WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a double shooting on Cleveland’s East Side.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia confirmed the shooting happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of E. 147th Street, in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Officials said EMS transported a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper thigh and a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the calf.

EMS transported both to University Hospitals in stable condition.

Their current condition is unknown.

Officials confirmed this is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

