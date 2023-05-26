33-year-old woman charged with OVI after 2-vehcile crash in Westlake, police say

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old woman was charged with an OVI after a two-vehicle accident late Tuesday night, according to the Westlake Police Department.

Officials say the WPD received multiple calls around 11 p.m., reporting a crash on I-90 near Crocker Road, with multiple injuries and one of the vehicles was smoking after the crash.

Police say that two vehicles were involved and one of the vehicles struck the center guardrail.

Investigations indicated that the driver of a Honda Accord was driving at a high rate of speed before it struck another vehicle from behind, police say.

The driver of the Honda Accord a 33-year-old woman appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, officials say.

The woman, along with the occupants of the car she struck, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The 33-year-old woman was charged with an OVI, failure to maintain assured clear distance, and failure to wear a seatbelt, police say.

Police say the woman refused to take a chemical test.

