2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Amber Alert issued for 2 Texas girls believed abducted

Kamil Brown-Sykes, 9, is believed to be in danger.
Kamil Brown-Sykes, 9, is believed to be in danger.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Texas have issued an Amber Alert for two girls believed to have been abducted by a 29-year-old man.

Law enforcement officials believe the children are in grave or immediate danger.

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Zylah Faulks, 2, and Kamil Brown-Sykes, 9. A photo has only been made available for Kamil.

Zylah is described as Black, 2 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 30 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Kamil is described as Black, 3 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are looking for Julio Najar-Trevino in connection with the girls’ disappearance. He is described as a 29-year-old Hispanic man, 6 feet tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The suspect is driving a gray 2008 Saturn Aura with Texas license plate number SWS6018 and was last seen in San Antonio, Texas.

Those with information on the disappearance should call San Antonio Police Department 210-207-7660 or 911.

Julio Najar-Trevino, 29, is being sought by police in connection with the disappearance of two...
Julio Najar-Trevino, 29, is being sought by police in connection with the disappearance of two girls.(Source: NCMEC)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies

Latest News

Car wash shooting
Cleveland car wash shooting kills 40-year-old man
Roads, airports expected to be busy Memorial Day weekend
FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., to...
Deadline looming, Biden and McCarthy narrow in on budget deal to lift debt ceiling
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office shows Samuel...
Members of polygamous group to appear in court on child sex abuse charges