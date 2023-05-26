2 Strong 4 Bullies
Berea’s Rib Cook-Off hosts Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest qualifying event

MLE #2-ranked Geoffrey Esper will be competing
Geoffrey Esper, left, and Joey Chestnut, right, compete during the men's competition of...
Geoffrey Esper, left, and Joey Chestnut, right, compete during the men's competition of Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in New York's Coney Island. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)(KOLO)
By Brian Koster
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Nathan’s Famous will host the second qualifying event for its annual hot dog eating contest Saturday at Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off & Beer Fest.

The contest kicks off at 4pm at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, located at 164 Eastland Rd, Berea, Ohio.

The world’s 2nd ranked Major League Eating athlete Geoffrey Esper will be competing.

The top male and female finishers in the event will qualify for the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest held in Coney Island, Brooklyn, on July 4th, 2023, where they will compete against a roster of the top-ranked competitive eaters from nations around the world, including Japan, Australia, England and Brazil.

