Berea’s Rib Cook-Off hosts Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest qualifying event

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Nathan’s Famous will host the second qualifying event for its annual hot dog eating contest Saturday at Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off & Beer Fest.

The contest kicks off at 4pm at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, located at 164 Eastland Rd, Berea, Ohio.

The world’s 2nd ranked Major League Eating athlete Geoffrey Esper will be competing.

The top male and female finishers in the event will qualify for the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest held in Coney Island, Brooklyn, on July 4th, 2023, where they will compete against a roster of the top-ranked competitive eaters from nations around the world, including Japan, Australia, England and Brazil.

