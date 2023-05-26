Car collides with train in Tremont early Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car collided with a train in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood early Friday morning.

The call about the accident came in at 3:47 a.m. Friday.

Witnesses say they saw the driver leave the scene at Quigley Road and Clark Avenue.

Officials say a 16-year-old was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center in serious condition.

Police and EMS are on scene.

