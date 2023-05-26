2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy

By 19 News Digital Team
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 News received a bomb threat Friday afternoon against five Target stores in the area.

The threat, received at 12:26 p.m. via email, centered around Target’s LGBTQ+ merchandise.

Immediately jumping to action, our staff made reports with each local police department as well as the Cleveland Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

It was not immediately known if the threats were legitimate, though precautions were quickly taken to ensure no one got hurt.

The threatening email was aimed at Targets in Jackson Township, Boardman, Stow, Niles and Monaca, Penn.

The threats came amid Target, a national corporation, pulling some of its LGBTQ+ merchandise due to intense backlash from customers who tipped over displays, according to the Associated Press.

The AP said Target moved its Pride merchandise to the back of some Southern stores following the backlash.

A law making swatting calls a fourth-degree felony in Ohio went into effect on April 3 after being signed by Gov. Mike DeWine in January.

The Cleveland FBI also previously said anyone making swatting calls could be charged with federal offenses.

Cleveland 19 News has reached out to Target’s corporate offices for a comment. This story will be updated once it’s received.

