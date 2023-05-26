Cleveland woman arrested in connection to April Hudson murder

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman has been arrested in connection to the murder of a Cleveland State University professor in his Hudson home.

Police say Terreionna Paschal has been arrested and indicted in the April murder of Todd Morgan.

Officials say 31-year-old Paschal faces several charges including aggravated murder with a gun specification, a special felony, and tampering with evidence, a felony of the 3rd degree.

“Our hearts go out to Todd’s family and friends. Through my department’s investigation, we determined that this was an isolated incident,” said Hudson Police Chief Perry Tabak. “Thank you to our dedicated officers of the Hudson Police Department for their hard work in making an arrest in this case.”

Morgan was an assistant professor in Cleveland State University’s business department.

