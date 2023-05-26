2 Strong 4 Bullies
Guardians manager Terry Francona: ‘I’m open, if you got somebody you think should move up, tell me’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Guardians manager Terry Francona isn’t sure what do about his team’s struggling offense.

‘I’m open, if you have somebody you think should move up, tell me,” Francona said Friday afternoon before the series opener against St. Louis. “We need to do better.”

Francona did not announce any lineup changes but admitted he’d like to get infielder Tyler Freeman more playing time.

Cleveland is 21-28, 4.5 games back of first-place Minnesota, and 10-14 at home.

The team is also last in the majors in home runs.

