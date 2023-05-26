Guardians manager Terry Francona: ‘I’m open, if you got somebody you think should move up, tell me’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Guardians manager Terry Francona isn’t sure what do about his team’s struggling offense.

‘I’m open, if you have somebody you think should move up, tell me,” Francona said Friday afternoon before the series opener against St. Louis. “We need to do better.”

Francona did not announce any lineup changes but admitted he’d like to get infielder Tyler Freeman more playing time.

So play him Tito! What's stopping you? Amed's amazing play at SS?#ForTheLand https://t.co/DpNNbgdIdy — Daniel Gentile (@DanFromTheLand) May 26, 2023

Cleveland is 21-28, 4.5 games back of first-place Minnesota, and 10-14 at home.

The team is also last in the majors in home runs.

