Louisville man heading to Guam with American Red Cross

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio man is leaving Friday to wait on standby to enter Guam.

Jeff Mann, from Louisville, Ohio, will be flying west out of the Akron-Canton Airport Friday.

Mann is a volunteer with the American Red Cross, and is flying towards Los Angeles to wait until Guam is deemed safe for travel.

In Guam, officials say Mann will distribute emergency supplies to victims of the super typhoon Mawar.

The typhoon hit the island late Wednesday night.

