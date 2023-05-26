2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man wanted for stealing $250 Burberry sunglasses from Sunglasses Hut in Westlake, police say

Man wanted for stealing $250 Burberry sunglasses from Sunglasses Hut in Westlake, police say
Man wanted for stealing $250 Burberry sunglasses from Sunglasses Hut in Westlake, police say(woio)
By Patrick Stout
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Westlake Police Department is searching for a man who is suspected of stealing a $250 pair of Burberry sunglasses from Sunglasses Hut on May 8, 2023.

Police say a Sunglasses Hut employee called the station around 2:45 p.m. to report shoplifting at the Sunglasses Hut store located at 279 Crocker Park Blvd.

The suspect is described to be a black man with white pigmentation spots on his face and legs, who walked out of the store with one pair of Burberry sunglasses valued at over $250 without paying for them, police say.

Man wanted for stealing $250 Burberry sunglasses from Sunglasses Hut in Westlake, police say
Man wanted for stealing $250 Burberry sunglasses from Sunglasses Hut in Westlake, police say(Westlake Police Department)

He was wearing a black shirt, black cargo shorts, red Vans, black high socks, and a black sling bag, officials say.

Man wanted for stealing $250 Burberry sunglasses from Sunglasses Hut in Westlake, police say
Man wanted for stealing $250 Burberry sunglasses from Sunglasses Hut in Westlake, police say(woio)

Police say that store employees reported that the same suspect has stolen from the store in the past.

If you have any information contact the Westlake Police Department non-emergency line at 440-871-3311.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies

Latest News

33-year-old woman charged with OVI after 2-vehcile crash in Westlake, police say
33-year-old woman charged with OVI after 2-vehcile crash in Westlake, police say
Geoffrey Esper, left, and Joey Chestnut, right, compete during the men's competition of...
Berea’s Rib Cook-Off hosts Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest qualifying event
Tyndall sends CE to Guam after Typhoon Mawar
Red Cross volunteer from Louisville heading to Guam to help those impacted by typhoon
Terry Francona