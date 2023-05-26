WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Westlake Police Department is searching for a man who is suspected of stealing a $250 pair of Burberry sunglasses from Sunglasses Hut on May 8, 2023.

Police say a Sunglasses Hut employee called the station around 2:45 p.m. to report shoplifting at the Sunglasses Hut store located at 279 Crocker Park Blvd.

The suspect is described to be a black man with white pigmentation spots on his face and legs, who walked out of the store with one pair of Burberry sunglasses valued at over $250 without paying for them, police say.

Man wanted for stealing $250 Burberry sunglasses from Sunglasses Hut in Westlake, police say (Westlake Police Department)

He was wearing a black shirt, black cargo shorts, red Vans, black high socks, and a black sling bag, officials say.

Man wanted for stealing $250 Burberry sunglasses from Sunglasses Hut in Westlake, police say (woio)

Police say that store employees reported that the same suspect has stolen from the store in the past.

If you have any information contact the Westlake Police Department non-emergency line at 440-871-3311.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.