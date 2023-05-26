2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Comfortable Memorial Day Weekend ahead

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:37 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure overhead today. A sunny sky in the forecast with high temperatures in the 60s to around 70 degrees. We are also monitoring a developing area of low pressure off the coast of Georgia. This system will ride up the southeast coast of the country. Some of this moisture will attempt to track northwest into Ohio this weekend. For now we will are keeping northern Ohio dry all weekend. We will see some increasing high clouds starting tomorrow afternoon. Lake breezes will keep things cooler near Lake Erie. The top story continues to be the extended period of dry weather in our area.

