2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Outgoing CMSD CEO Eric Gordon to join Cuyahoga Community College

Eric Gordon, the outgoing CEO for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, will stay in...
Eric Gordon, the outgoing CEO for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, will stay in Cuyahoga County after an announcement that he will be joining Cuyahoga Community College as senior vice president of Student Development and Education Pipeline.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Eric Gordon, the outgoing CEO for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, will stay in Cuyahoga County after an announcement that he will be joining Cuyahoga Community College as senior vice president of Student Development and Education Pipeline.

The announcement, made Friday by Tri-C President Michael Baston, says the 12-year CEO will be starting at the university in July after stepping down from CMSD.

“Eric has held what is arguably one of the most important and challenging jobs in Cleveland for over a decade,” Baston said. He is widely respected and recognized as an innovative educator with an unfailing commitment to students and an open, collaborative style that has reshaped CMSD. No one understands the challenges facing Cleveland students better than Eric or is more committed to helping them stay in school and ultimately achieve postsecondary education or training.”

Officials said Gordon will be equipping students with tools for person and professional success while developing approaches to help create a smooth transition from early childhood through post secondary education.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies

Latest News

A Cleveland woman was arrested in connection to the murder of Hudson man.
Cleveland woman arrested in connection to April Hudson murder
An Ohio man is leaving Friday to wait on standby to enter Guam.
Louisville man heading to Guam with American Red Cross
EMS officials confirmed they found a man shot near Harvard Avenue and E. 117th Street
Detroit man killed in Cleveland’s Union Miles neighborhood
Car wash shooting
Cleveland car wash shooting kills 40-year-old man