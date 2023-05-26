Outgoing CMSD CEO Eric Gordon to join Cuyahoga Community College

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Eric Gordon, the outgoing CEO for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, will stay in Cuyahoga County after an announcement that he will be joining Cuyahoga Community College as senior vice president of Student Development and Education Pipeline.

The announcement, made Friday by Tri-C President Michael Baston, says the 12-year CEO will be starting at the university in July after stepping down from CMSD.

“Eric has held what is arguably one of the most important and challenging jobs in Cleveland for over a decade,” Baston said. ”He is widely respected and recognized as an innovative educator with an unfailing commitment to students and an open, collaborative style that has reshaped CMSD. No one understands the challenges facing Cleveland students better than Eric or is more committed to helping them stay in school and ultimately achieve postsecondary education or training.”

Officials said Gordon will be equipping students with tools for person and professional success while developing approaches to help create a smooth transition from early childhood through post secondary education.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.