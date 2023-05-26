Red Cross volunteer from Louisville heading to Guam to help those impacted by typhoon

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands in Guam are left in the dark with no power and no shelter. A super typhoon hit the U.S. territory with damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

Those impacted by this storm are not recovering alone. Alongside them will be Red Cross volunteer Jeff Mann from Louisville.

“We’ll hand out supplies, food, probably some type of sheltering, clean up kits, comfort kits,” Mann said.

Mann took off from Akron-Canton Airport Friday afternoon to catch a flight out of Los Angeles for the deployment overseas.

He has done about a dozen trips across the country with the Red Cross for disaster relief.

“I try to get out as much as I can to help out even locally as well as nationally,” Mann said.

Mann only had a few days to prepare for this trip. He said among the things he packed were a sleeping bag and water purifier so he is prepared to move where there is a need.

“The biggest thing I always worry about is my wife at home and then my kids. That’s the number one thing,” Mann said. “Then whether or not how difficult it’s going to be, whether I can participate and actually give back to what our community has given me. I’m very blessed to be able to do this and I’m blessed the Red Cross has accepted me to do this.”

Mann said he is ready to serve the thousands of families and children impacted by this disaster.

“In the end the folks there need help and that’s what’s the Red Cross is here to do is to help those folks out,” Mann said.

If you would like to help the Red Cross’s efforts, you can find a list of ways to help on their website.

