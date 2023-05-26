NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office says a chase involving two stolen sports cars ended Thursday with a crash in Clay Township.

According to deputies, the cars were stolen around 8:15 a.m. from Insurance Auto Auctions on State Route 259.

The sheriff’s office says staff reported a 2020 White Dodge Charger and 2016 Dark Gray Chevrolet Camaro speeding away from the storage yard as they opened up.

Stolen sports car suspect leads Ohio authorities on chase before high-speed crash (Source: Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities later spotted the vehicles in Uhrichsville, according to deputies, and a chase broke out.

Deputies say the Charger crashed at speeds as high as 163 MPH, causing serious damage and landing the driver in the hospital.

The driver, identified as Lamine Mohamed Conde, 28, of Columbus, is now behind bars with charges pending, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect driving the Camaro got away, deputies say, and later ditched the car.

Deputies say the investigation remains active.

